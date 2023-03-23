Extra Finance (EXTRA) Tokenomics
What is the project about? Extra Finance is a leveraged yield farming & lending protocol built on Optimism.
What makes your project unique? On Extra Finance, users can implement customized farming strategies, or deposit to lending pools to earn lending interest.
History of your project. Mar 23, 2023 - Testnet Launch on Optimism May 9, 2023 - Mainnet Launch on Optimism
What’s next for your project? Extra Finance’s roadmap is as follows: 2023 Q3: Integrate CLAMM One-click Yield Farming Templates Yield Farming Simulation & Calculation Tool 2023 Q4: Release of Advanced Strategy Vaults 2024 Q1: Social Farming: User-to-User Yield Strategy Following Extra Finance V2
What can your token be used for?
Extra Finance uses two tokens to manage its utility and governance:
$EXTRA — ERC-20 utility token of the protocol
$veEXTRA — ERC-20 governance token of the protocol
$EXTRA is used for rewarding liquidity providers through emissions.
$veEXTRA is used for governance. Any
$EXTRA holder can vote-escrow their tokens and receive a
$veEXTRA in exchange.
Utility
By holding
$veEXTRA, users can unlock the following benefits and features:
APR rewards, sourced from both protocol fees and
$EXTRA token incentives.
- The protocol fee comprises various tokens collected into the treasury and is shared once per epoch. It is used to buy back
$EXTRAtokens from the market and then distribute them to holders of
$veEXTRAtokens.
- A portion of the
$EXTRAtokens allocated to the community will also be assigned to
$veEXTRAtoken holders, subject to a specific emission plan.
- At the end of each epoch, rewards will be accumulated.
Unlock up to 4x leverage for yield farming pools.
Gain access to lending pools with a high utilization rate. (
$veEXTRAholders only) Vote & Governance in the community.
$veEXTRAis the voting power in Extra Finance's on-chain governance process. Users could use it to cast for/against community proposals.
Extra Finance (EXTRA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Extra Finance (EXTRA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EXTRA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EXTRA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
