Eyare Price (EYARE)
Eyare (EYARE) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 11.36K USD. EYARE to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Eyare to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Eyare to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Eyare to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Eyare to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.28%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+14.37%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+7.38%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Eyare: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.22%
-5.28%
-14.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$Eyare was a 2 year old western lowland gorilla at the Calgary Zoo, born on 20th April, 2022, to mother Dossi and father Jasiri. She unexpectedly passed away during a move within the gorilla enclosure on 12th November 2024 and we are fighting for her justice just like we did with HARAMBE. Now, with $Eyare laid to rest we are spreading her phenomenon across web3 and the entire space of the crypto currency world.
