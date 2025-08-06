More About SWORD

eZKalibur Price (SWORD)

eZKalibur (SWORD) Live Price Chart

$0.02020028
$0.02020028$0.02020028
0.00%1D
Price of eZKalibur (SWORD) Today

eZKalibur (SWORD) is currently trading at 0.02020028 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SWORD to USD price is updated in real-time.

eZKalibur Key Market Performance:

Get real-time price updates of the SWORD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SWORD price information.

eZKalibur (SWORD) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of eZKalibur to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of eZKalibur to USD was $ +0.0055795173.
In the past 60 days, the price change of eZKalibur to USD was $ +0.0050859961.
In the past 90 days, the price change of eZKalibur to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ +0.0055795173+27.62%
60 Days$ +0.0050859961+25.18%
90 Days$ 0--

eZKalibur (SWORD) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of eZKalibur: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

What is eZKalibur (SWORD)

eZKalibur is the first ecosystem-focused and community-driven DEX built on zkSync Era. eZKalibur AMM is designed in a simple, efficient, fast, cheap, and secure way to trade one ERC-20 token for another via our automated liquidity pools. With eZKalibur, you can trade with ease, knowing that you're in control of your assets and that your transactions are protected. Swapping your tokens on eZKalibur is the simplest type of trading and it can be done by following these steps: Make sure you're on the zkSync network and then connect your wallet to eZKalibur. In the upper section, select the token from the list which you want to swap and that token must be available in your wallet which you connected. In the lower section, select the token that you want to swap with the token you selected above. Make sure the slippage amount is right which varies from token to token. If you're swapping a particular token for the first time on eZKalibur then you'll have to enable the token first by clicking on enable button and confirming the transaction in your wallet. Then click swap and confirm the swap transaction in your wallet.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

eZKalibur (SWORD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of eZKalibur (SWORD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SWORD token's extensive tokenomics now!

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

