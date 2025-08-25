What is EZswap Protocol (EZSWAP)

EZswap Protocol is revolutionizing the gaming industry as the premier Game NFT DEX Protocol and Smart Inscription Protocol, supporting ERC404, ERC721 & ERC1155. It stands out as the first platform enabling games to trade their assets seamlessly using an innovative in-game Liquidity Pool (LP) system. This system allows for the creation of LPs with NFTs and ERC-20 tokens, facilitating dynamic asset market-making without incurring fixed costs. This approach effectively controls prices and generates significant wealth effects. Additionally, EZswap Protocol pioneers in the field of smart inscription trading, tapping into the potential of inscription gaming. With its potential to attract millions of users, EZswap Protocol is poised to lead the next wave of gaming and inscription trends.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

EZswap Protocol (EZSWAP) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

EZswap Protocol Price Prediction (USD)

How much will EZswap Protocol (EZSWAP) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your EZswap Protocol (EZSWAP) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for EZswap Protocol.

Check the EZswap Protocol price prediction now!

EZSWAP to Local Currencies

Try Converter

EZswap Protocol (EZSWAP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of EZswap Protocol (EZSWAP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EZSWAP token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About EZswap Protocol (EZSWAP) How much is EZswap Protocol (EZSWAP) worth today? The live EZSWAP price in USD is 0.00013797 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current EZSWAP to USD price? $ 0.00013797 . Check out The current price of EZSWAP to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of EZswap Protocol? The market cap for EZSWAP is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of EZSWAP? The circulating supply of EZSWAP is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of EZSWAP? EZSWAP achieved an ATH price of 0.073397 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of EZSWAP? EZSWAP saw an ATL price of 0.00011554 USD . What is the trading volume of EZSWAP? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for EZSWAP is -- USD . Will EZSWAP go higher this year? EZSWAP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out EZSWAP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

EZswap Protocol (EZSWAP) Important Industry Updates