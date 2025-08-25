More About EZSWAP

EZswap Protocol Logo

EZswap Protocol Price (EZSWAP)

Unlisted

1 EZSWAP to USD Live Price:

$0.00013797
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties.
USD
EZswap Protocol (EZSWAP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-25 09:18:49 (UTC+8)

EZswap Protocol (EZSWAP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00013554
24H Low
$ 0.00013965
24H High

$ 0.00013554
$ 0.00013965
$ 0.073397
$ 0.00011554
+0.29%

-0.05%

-15.66%

-15.66%

EZswap Protocol (EZSWAP) real-time price is $0.00013797. Over the past 24 hours, EZSWAP traded between a low of $ 0.00013554 and a high of $ 0.00013965, showing active market volatility. EZSWAP's all-time high price is $ 0.073397, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00011554.

In terms of short-term performance, EZSWAP has changed by +0.29% over the past hour, -0.05% over 24 hours, and -15.66% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

EZswap Protocol (EZSWAP) Market Information

$ 0.00
--
$ 137.97K
0.00
1,000,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of EZswap Protocol is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EZSWAP is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 137.97K.

EZswap Protocol (EZSWAP) Price History USD

During today, the price change of EZswap Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of EZswap Protocol to USD was $ -0.0000211887.
In the past 60 days, the price change of EZswap Protocol to USD was $ -0.0000214567.
In the past 90 days, the price change of EZswap Protocol to USD was $ -0.0002027840094749283.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.05%
30 Days$ -0.0000211887-15.35%
60 Days$ -0.0000214567-15.55%
90 Days$ -0.0002027840094749283-59.51%

What is EZswap Protocol (EZSWAP)

EZswap Protocol is revolutionizing the gaming industry as the premier Game NFT DEX Protocol and Smart Inscription Protocol, supporting ERC404, ERC721 & ERC1155. It stands out as the first platform enabling games to trade their assets seamlessly using an innovative in-game Liquidity Pool (LP) system. This system allows for the creation of LPs with NFTs and ERC-20 tokens, facilitating dynamic asset market-making without incurring fixed costs. This approach effectively controls prices and generates significant wealth effects. Additionally, EZswap Protocol pioneers in the field of smart inscription trading, tapping into the potential of inscription gaming. With its potential to attract millions of users, EZswap Protocol is poised to lead the next wave of gaming and inscription trends.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

EZswap Protocol (EZSWAP) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

EZswap Protocol Price Prediction (USD)

How much will EZswap Protocol (EZSWAP) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your EZswap Protocol (EZSWAP) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for EZswap Protocol.

Check the EZswap Protocol price prediction now!

EZSWAP to Local Currencies

EZswap Protocol (EZSWAP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of EZswap Protocol (EZSWAP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EZSWAP token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About EZswap Protocol (EZSWAP)

How much is EZswap Protocol (EZSWAP) worth today?
The live EZSWAP price in USD is 0.00013797 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current EZSWAP to USD price?
The current price of EZSWAP to USD is $ 0.00013797. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of EZswap Protocol?
The market cap for EZSWAP is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of EZSWAP?
The circulating supply of EZSWAP is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of EZSWAP?
EZSWAP achieved an ATH price of 0.073397 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of EZSWAP?
EZSWAP saw an ATL price of 0.00011554 USD.
What is the trading volume of EZSWAP?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for EZSWAP is -- USD.
Will EZSWAP go higher this year?
EZSWAP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out EZSWAP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.