Fabled Adventure is an innovative gaming ecosystem bridging the worlds of blockchain and interactive entertainment. It comprises three interconnected experiences:
Fabled Adventure – A fully on-chain MMORPG where players immerse themselves in an expansive fantasy world, driven by a dynamic, player-powered economy. Fabled Valley – A fully on-chain "Plot-to-Game" simulation that allows players to create, own, and trade in-game assets, blending creativity with strategic gameplay. Rug Raiders – A fun and competitive off-chain idle game that uses community-driven interactions to reward players for engagement and strategy.
Understanding the tokenomics of Fabled Adventure FAP (FAP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FAP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FAP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
