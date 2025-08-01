What is Fabric (FAB)

In a nutshell, FABRIC is a synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Solana. All synthetic assets are collateralized by FAB tokens and other supported collateral tokens. These must be locked in a collateral pool to enable the issuance of synthetic assets, known as SPL Synthetics. ‌ Users directly interact with the FABRIC protocol, requiring no counterparties and avoiding common issues experienced on exchanges such as liquidity or slippage issues. Once minted, users can trade these SPL Synthetics on the Serum DEX.

Fabric (FAB) Resource Official Website

Fabric (FAB) Tokenomics

