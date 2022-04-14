Fabs (FABS) Information

FABS is a memecoin launched on LUKSO. The cryptocurrency was created as a tribute to Fabian Vogelsteller, who was the original author of the ERC20 token standard while at the ETHEREUM foundation and who has created his own blockchain with LUKSO.

The project aims to capitalize on the popularity of meme coins, and strives to establish itself as one of the top meme-based cryptocurrencies on the LUKSO blockchain. FABS appeals to the cryptocurrency community by instituting a no-tax policy and being up-front about its lack of utility, keeping things pure and simple as a memecoin and tribute to the founder of LUKSO.