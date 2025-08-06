What is FaceDAO (FACE)

FaceDAO is a web 3.0 decentralised platform where people can create and join the decentralised communities and interact with 100% real people worldwide. It is the next-generation social media platform built on the blockchain that provides a trusted and open environment to its users. The platform profoundly respects the freedom of expression and ensures that only genuine information and content is shared. It offers highly innovative and distinctive features for social networks. The most exciting thing is it is free to use and easy to set up.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

FaceDAO (FACE) Resource Official Website

FaceDAO (FACE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FaceDAO (FACE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FACE token's extensive tokenomics now!