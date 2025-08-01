What is Fade Wallet Token (FWT)

FadeWallet is an innovative custodial crypto wallet aimed at providing users with a convenient, secure, and functional tool for managing their cryptocurrency assets. The project's main features include: Key Features: Cross-chain swaps: Instant and easy cryptocurrency exchanges across different blockchains without the need for centralized exchanges. Risk Score System: An integrated risk assessment system for transactions to ensure user safety. Referral Program: A well-designed reward system for referring new users, benefiting both the referrer and the referred users. Fee Payments with FWT Token: The native FWT token allows users to pay transaction fees with a 30% discount. Telegram Integration: The ability to send cryptocurrency via Telegram usernames, simplifying the transfer process. P2P Platform: Enables users to buy and sell cryptocurrency directly with each other. Future Features: Including staking, futures trading, and more to expand user capabilities.

Fade Wallet Token (FWT) Resource Official Website

Fade Wallet Token (FWT) Tokenomics

