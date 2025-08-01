Fade Wallet Token Price (FWT)
Fade Wallet Token (FWT) is currently trading at 0.00024967 USD with a market cap of $ 107.08K USD. FWT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FWT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FWT price information.
During today, the price change of Fade Wallet Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fade Wallet Token to USD was $ +0.0000558297.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fade Wallet Token to USD was $ -0.0000602515.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fade Wallet Token to USD was $ -0.0003293086173902985.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000558297
|+22.36%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000602515
|-24.13%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0003293086173902985
|-56.87%
Discover the latest price analysis of Fade Wallet Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+3.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FadeWallet is an innovative custodial crypto wallet aimed at providing users with a convenient, secure, and functional tool for managing their cryptocurrency assets. The project's main features include: Key Features: Cross-chain swaps: Instant and easy cryptocurrency exchanges across different blockchains without the need for centralized exchanges. Risk Score System: An integrated risk assessment system for transactions to ensure user safety. Referral Program: A well-designed reward system for referring new users, benefiting both the referrer and the referred users. Fee Payments with FWT Token: The native FWT token allows users to pay transaction fees with a 30% discount. Telegram Integration: The ability to send cryptocurrency via Telegram usernames, simplifying the transfer process. P2P Platform: Enables users to buy and sell cryptocurrency directly with each other. Future Features: Including staking, futures trading, and more to expand user capabilities.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Fade Wallet Token (FWT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FWT token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FWT to VND
₫6.57006605
|1 FWT to AUD
A$0.0003869885
|1 FWT to GBP
￡0.0001897492
|1 FWT to EUR
€0.0002172129
|1 FWT to USD
$0.00024967
|1 FWT to MYR
RM0.0010660909
|1 FWT to TRY
₺0.0101515822
|1 FWT to JPY
¥0.0374505
|1 FWT to ARS
ARS$0.3424823258
|1 FWT to RUB
₽0.0200210373
|1 FWT to INR
₹0.0218536151
|1 FWT to IDR
Rp4.0929501648
|1 FWT to KRW
₩0.3506590183
|1 FWT to PHP
₱0.0145482709
|1 FWT to EGP
￡E.0.0121414521
|1 FWT to BRL
R$0.0013956553
|1 FWT to CAD
C$0.0003445446
|1 FWT to BDT
৳0.0305046806
|1 FWT to NGN
₦0.3823421413
|1 FWT to UAH
₴0.0104087423
|1 FWT to VES
Bs0.03070941
|1 FWT to CLP
$0.24292891
|1 FWT to PKR
Rs0.0707864384
|1 FWT to KZT
₸0.1357630559
|1 FWT to THB
฿0.0082016595
|1 FWT to TWD
NT$0.0074701264
|1 FWT to AED
د.إ0.0009162889
|1 FWT to CHF
Fr0.0002022327
|1 FWT to HKD
HK$0.0019574128
|1 FWT to MAD
.د.م0.0022769904
|1 FWT to MXN
$0.0047337432
|1 FWT to PLN
zł0.0009362625
|1 FWT to RON
лв0.0011110315
|1 FWT to SEK
kr0.0024517594
|1 FWT to BGN
лв0.0004269357
|1 FWT to HUF
Ft0.0876017129
|1 FWT to CZK
Kč0.0053803885
|1 FWT to KWD
د.ك0.00007639902
|1 FWT to ILS
₪0.0008513747