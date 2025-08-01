What is FAFO (FAFO)

The term FAFO gained widespread attention when Elon Musk tweeted "FAFO" after suspending Kanye West from Twitter. In January 2025, newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump taunted his political opponents by posting an AI-generated picture of himself with the caption "FAFO" on his social media accounts. Trump's post immediately launched FAFO into U.S. political discourse. The term has since been used regularly by Elon Musk, the Trump administration, and countless U.S. politicians and celebrities, making it the biggest political meme in U.S. history.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

FAFO (FAFO) Resource Official Website

FAFO (FAFO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FAFO (FAFO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FAFO token's extensive tokenomics now!