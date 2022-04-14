Fair and Free (FAIR3) Tokenomics

Fair³ The fairest community on the blockchain.

The FAIR³ Manifesto addresses the imbalance where creators generate vast amounts of content but receive minimal compensation, with platforms capturing the majority of the value.

We advocate for a Web3 based system that empowers creators through ownership of their data and intellectual property, decentralized monetization, and AI assisted tools.

The goal is to establish a more equitable creative ecosystem where creators directly benefit from their work.

We aim to do this through combining meme culture with real fairness and empowering our community in each step of our journey

https://x.com/Fair3_community

Market Cap:
$ 33.57M
$ 33.57M
Total Supply:
$ 935.81M
$ 935.81M
Circulating Supply:
$ 935.81M
$ 935.81M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 33.57M
$ 33.57M
All-Time High:
$ 0.04122024
$ 0.04122024
All-Time Low:
$ 0.01041681
$ 0.01041681
Current Price:
$ 0.03587355
$ 0.03587355

Fair and Free (FAIR3) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Fair and Free (FAIR3) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of FAIR3 tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many FAIR3 tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

