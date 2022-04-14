fair (FAIR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into fair (FAIR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

fair (FAIR) Information his isn’t just a token, it’s a monument to conviction. The entire bonding curve was bought in a single transaction, then locked in Streamflow for 25 years. No presale, no inflation, no roadmap — just one massive on-chain flex immortalized in the transaction history. The token is untouchable, immovable, and perfectly useless in the best possible way. It’s the ultimate meme about time, trust, and terminal illiquidity. Official Website: https://x.com/i/communities/1940184275912921121 Buy FAIR Now!

fair (FAIR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for fair (FAIR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 108.67K $ 108.67K $ 108.67K Total Supply: $ 999.99M $ 999.99M $ 999.99M Circulating Supply: $ 206.89M $ 206.89M $ 206.89M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 525.23K $ 525.23K $ 525.23K All-Time High: $ 0.01471811 $ 0.01471811 $ 0.01471811 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00052524 $ 0.00052524 $ 0.00052524 Learn more about fair (FAIR) price

fair (FAIR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of fair (FAIR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FAIR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FAIR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FAIR's tokenomics, explore FAIR token's live price!

FAIR Price Prediction Want to know where FAIR might be heading? Our FAIR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FAIR token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!