Faircaster Price (FAIR)
Faircaster (FAIR) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 1.83M USD. FAIR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FAIR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FAIR price information.
During today, the price change of Faircaster to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Faircaster to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Faircaster to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Faircaster to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.85%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+162.64%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Faircaster: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.93%
-6.85%
+18.82%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of Faircaster (FAIR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FAIR token's extensive tokenomics now!
