Faith Tribe (FTRB) Tokenomics
Faith Tribe (FTRB) Information
Faith Tribe is a collaborative open-source fashion design platform that empowers and rewards independent creators in the web3 economy. It is owned by Faith Connexion, a 21-year old globally-recognized luxury streetwear brand that pioneered the concept of collaborative fashion and has been worn by some of the world’s most influential fashion leaders, and is heavily private-equity backed.
$FTRB gives access to an end-to-end experience, a digital business-in-a-box for designers to collaborate, create, mint, fund, manufacture, distribute and track design assets in the digital and physical realms, as well as for the purchase of clothing and staking. Faith Tribe brings together the decentralized community of designers, artists, influencers, brands, developers, and buyers under an inclusive and incentive-aligned structure that enables experimentation, remixing and discovery in fashion, where participants are rewarded for their contributions.
Faith Tribe (FTRB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Faith Tribe (FTRB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Faith Tribe (FTRB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Faith Tribe (FTRB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FTRB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FTRB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand FTRB's tokenomics, explore FTRB token's live price!
FTRB Price Prediction
Want to know where FTRB might be heading? Our FTRB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.