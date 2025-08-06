Falcons Price (FAH)
Falcons (FAH) is currently trading at 1.37 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FAH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FAH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FAH price information.
During today, the price change of Falcons to USD was $ -0.002456495441816.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Falcons to USD was $ +0.0035735080.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Falcons to USD was $ -0.0148216190.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Falcons to USD was $ -0.0144492329342195.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.002456495441816
|-0.17%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0035735080
|+0.26%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0148216190
|-1.08%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0144492329342195
|-1.04%
Discover the latest price analysis of Falcons: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.58%
-0.17%
+0.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Falcons is a cutting-edge marketplace that reimagines the auction industry with an unwavering commitment to trust, transparency, and efficiency. By harnessing the power of advanced technology and maintaining a user-centric focus, Falcons seamlessly connects buyers and sellers globally, offering a dynamic and secure marketplace. At Falcons, we do more than just provide access to extraordinary pieces; we foster a vibrant community that celebrates the passion for luxury and the pursuit of rare items. Our private sales and exclusive auctions unite collectors, connoisseurs, and industry professionals, creating a platform where the love for luxury handbags, timepieces, sports memorabilia, pop culture collectibles, premium cars, and more is nurtured and shared. $FAH is an ERC-20 token serving as a membership token within the Falcons ecosystem, designed to empower users by making them integral to the platform's success. As a Web3 protocol, Falcons integrates a unique membership model that rewards user participation.
