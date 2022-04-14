Fame Reward Plus (FRP) Tokenomics
Fame Reward Plus (FRP) Information
Fame Reward Plus (FRP) is the community driven token to reward the users of Fame Infinity ecosystem. Fame Reward Plus( FRP) is also the in-ecosystem digital currency of the Fame Infinity. It helps and enables the users of the ecosystem to earn rewards by doing several activities on our platforms. FRP can only be earned in the form of rewards by users of Fame Infinity platform by participating in various activities within Fame Infinity ecosystem. The amount of FRP tokens users will earn/accumulate will solely depend on their performances. This kind of arrangement will inspire users to be a part of this amazing ecosystem to earn FRP tokens.
Fame Reward Plus (FRP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Fame Reward Plus (FRP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Fame Reward Plus (FRP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Fame Reward Plus (FRP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FRP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FRP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand FRP's tokenomics, explore FRP token's live price!
FRP Price Prediction
Want to know where FRP might be heading? Our FRP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.