Fantom Bomb Price (FBOMB)
Fantom Bomb (FBOMB) is currently trading at 0.04197822 USD with a market cap of $ 20.40M USD. FBOMB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FBOMB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FBOMB price information.
During today, the price change of Fantom Bomb to USD was $ -0.00165969603156799.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fantom Bomb to USD was $ +0.0279001018.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fantom Bomb to USD was $ +0.0221348131.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fantom Bomb to USD was $ +0.01663532514969019.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00165969603156799
|-3.80%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0279001018
|+66.46%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0221348131
|+52.73%
|90 Days
|$ +0.01663532514969019
|+65.64%
Discover the latest price analysis of Fantom Bomb: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.25%
-3.80%
+1.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 FBOMB to VND
₫1,104.6568593
|1 FBOMB to AUD
A$0.065066241
|1 FBOMB to GBP
￡0.031483665
|1 FBOMB to EUR
€0.0365210514
|1 FBOMB to USD
$0.04197822
|1 FBOMB to MYR
RM0.1792469994
|1 FBOMB to TRY
₺1.7068344252
|1 FBOMB to JPY
¥6.296733
|1 FBOMB to ARS
ARS$57.5832035028
|1 FBOMB to RUB
₽3.4040138598
|1 FBOMB to INR
₹3.6651183882
|1 FBOMB to IDR
Rp688.1674308768
|1 FBOMB to KRW
₩58.7930158032
|1 FBOMB to PHP
₱2.4464906616
|1 FBOMB to EGP
￡E.2.0384623632
|1 FBOMB to BRL
R$0.235078032
|1 FBOMB to CAD
C$0.0579299436
|1 FBOMB to BDT
৳5.1288989196
|1 FBOMB to NGN
₦64.2850263258
|1 FBOMB to UAH
₴1.7500719918
|1 FBOMB to VES
Bs5.16332106
|1 FBOMB to CLP
$40.84480806
|1 FBOMB to PKR
Rs11.9016649344
|1 FBOMB to KZT
₸22.8264966894
|1 FBOMB to THB
฿1.376885616
|1 FBOMB to TWD
NT$1.2576674712
|1 FBOMB to AED
د.إ0.1540600674
|1 FBOMB to CHF
Fr0.0340023582
|1 FBOMB to HKD
HK$0.3291092448
|1 FBOMB to MAD
.د.م0.3828413664
|1 FBOMB to MXN
$0.7925487936
|1 FBOMB to PLN
zł0.1569985428
|1 FBOMB to RON
лв0.1863832968
|1 FBOMB to SEK
kr0.4109667738
|1 FBOMB to BGN
лв0.0717827562
|1 FBOMB to HUF
Ft14.6982539508
|1 FBOMB to CZK
Kč0.9033712944
|1 FBOMB to KWD
د.ك0.01284533532
|1 FBOMB to ILS
₪0.1423061658