Fantomsonicinu Price (FSONIC)
Fantomsonicinu (FSONIC) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FSONIC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FSONIC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FSONIC price information.
During today, the price change of Fantomsonicinu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fantomsonicinu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fantomsonicinu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fantomsonicinu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.31%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-33.59%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-52.05%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fantomsonicinu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.14%
+3.31%
-11.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FSONIC is a MEME coin based projects that is designed to empower Fantom ecosystem by boosting NFT , Gamefi and Defi sector .
