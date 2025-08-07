Fanzee Token Price (FNZ)
Fanzee Token (FNZ) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FNZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Fanzee Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fanzee Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fanzee Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fanzee Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.63%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-56.43%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-70.04%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fanzee Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.63%
+58.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Product Fanzee Labs develops web3 fan engagement platforms that help sports and entertainment organisations directly engage with their fans through immersive fan journeys powered by advanced gamification mechanics. Problem Current web3 solutions focus on building their stand-alone platforms without direct interaction between sports and entertainment entities and their fans leading to low adoption of digital assets. Current digital assets are not backed by underlying utility which is valuable to the average sports fan. Solution Provide a 360-degree fan engagement solution through a platform that fosters direct interaction between sports and entertainment entities and their fans by means of gamified fan journeys backed by various digital assets and money cant buy experiences.
Understanding the tokenomics of Fanzee Token (FNZ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FNZ token's extensive tokenomics now!
