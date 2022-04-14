Fanzee Token (FNZ) Tokenomics
Fanzee Token (FNZ) Information
Product Fanzee Labs develops web3 fan engagement platforms that help sports and entertainment organisations directly engage with their fans through immersive fan journeys powered by advanced gamification mechanics.
Problem Current web3 solutions focus on building their stand-alone platforms without direct interaction between sports and entertainment entities and their fans leading to low adoption of digital assets. Current digital assets are not backed by underlying utility which is valuable to the average sports fan.
Solution Provide a 360-degree fan engagement solution through a platform that fosters direct interaction between sports and entertainment entities and their fans by means of gamified fan journeys backed by various digital assets and money cant buy experiences.
Fanzee Token (FNZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Fanzee Token (FNZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FNZ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FNZ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
FNZ Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.