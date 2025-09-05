What is Farcaster Flower (FLOWER)

The first flower token in the Farcaster protocol. More than just a meme. Flower will build Social ecosystem together. FLOWER will be connected to various social products of the Farcaster protocol for tipping on social platforms, entertainment interaction, ecosystem construction, ecological cooperation, etc.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Farcaster Flower (FLOWER) Resource Official Website

Farcaster Flower Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Farcaster Flower (FLOWER) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Farcaster Flower (FLOWER) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Farcaster Flower.

Check the Farcaster Flower price prediction now!

FLOWER to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Farcaster Flower (FLOWER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Farcaster Flower (FLOWER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FLOWER token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Farcaster Flower (FLOWER) How much is Farcaster Flower (FLOWER) worth today? The live FLOWER price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current FLOWER to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of FLOWER to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Farcaster Flower? The market cap for FLOWER is $ 29.55K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of FLOWER? The circulating supply of FLOWER is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FLOWER? FLOWER achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FLOWER? FLOWER saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of FLOWER? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FLOWER is -- USD . Will FLOWER go higher this year? FLOWER might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FLOWER price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Farcaster Flower (FLOWER) Important Industry Updates