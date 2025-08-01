Farcats Price (FARCATS)
Farcats (FARCATS) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 552.38K USD. FARCATS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FARCATS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FARCATS price information.
During today, the price change of Farcats to USD was $ -0.000152697830021774.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Farcats to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Farcats to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Farcats to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000152697830021774
|-21.65%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Farcats: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.86%
-21.65%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fun, Furry, Far Out... Farcats!!! The Farcats creator coin on Zora is an expansion and exploration of the original NFT collection of 1661 purple AI cats. Originally conceived as an unofficial mascot for the Farcaster protocol, Farcats continues to explore the pawsibilities of AI art and beyond. New artworks are paired with the $farcats token and are also collectible form the Farcats Zora Mewseum.
