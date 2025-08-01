What is FARM2 (FARM2)

FARM2 Project Overview Overview FARM2 is a blockchain-based decentralized agricultural value sharing platform created by Shaw (@shawmakesmagic), the founder of AI16Z, to connect farmers, consumers and investors through DeFi and cross-chain technology. The project uses AI and token incentive mechanisms to improve transparency in the agricultural supply chain, empower small farmers and promote sustainable agricultural development. Core Functions Decentralized Finance: Issue FARM2 tokens for payment, staking and governance; provide liquidity mining and low-collateralized loans. Supply Chain Transparency: Blockchain records the entire process of agricultural products from planting to sales to ensure traceability. AI Optimization: Use AI to predict yields, analyze markets, and help precision agriculture. Community Governance: Allow coin holders to participate in decision-making through DAO. Vision FARM2 is committed to increasing small farmers' income, promoting green agriculture, and building a global agricultural value network.

