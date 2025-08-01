Fartcoin Cash Price (FARTCASH)
Fartcoin Cash (FARTCASH) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 6.42K USD. FARTCASH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FARTCASH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FARTCASH price information.
During today, the price change of Fartcoin Cash to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fartcoin Cash to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fartcoin Cash to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fartcoin Cash to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-11.14%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-94.60%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fartcoin Cash: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.39%
-11.14%
-72.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
We would love to give the finger to the world and have fartcoin cash holders start buying houses with fartcash. #bitcoin = #fartcoin #bitcoincash = #fartcash. As background, I started the community for $FARTHOUSE which has amassed 2,000 members and a token ATH of $4.5 million mc. Tookover Fartcash last Friday and working with strategic partnerships to build an ecosystem to support Fartcoin holders or alike. Similar to the role bitcoincash has had for bitcoin users. I am @NomadicGeneral on X and my partner is @323digital who is a btc whale.
