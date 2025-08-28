fartcoin killer (BUTTPLUG) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00312277$ 0.00312277 $ 0.00312277 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -5.34% Price Change (1D) -53.08% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

fartcoin killer (BUTTPLUG) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, BUTTPLUG traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BUTTPLUG's all-time high price is $ 0.00312277, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BUTTPLUG has changed by -5.34% over the past hour, -53.08% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

fartcoin killer (BUTTPLUG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 292.77K$ 292.77K $ 292.77K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 292.77K$ 292.77K $ 292.77K Circulation Supply 999.96M 999.96M 999.96M Total Supply 999,962,179.377336 999,962,179.377336 999,962,179.377336

The current Market Cap of fartcoin killer is $ 292.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BUTTPLUG is 999.96M, with a total supply of 999962179.377336. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 292.77K.