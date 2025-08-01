FARTGIRL Price (FARTGIRL)
FARTGIRL (FARTGIRL) is currently trading at 0.00177268 USD with a market cap of $ 1.77M USD. FARTGIRL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FARTGIRL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FARTGIRL price information.
During today, the price change of FARTGIRL to USD was $ -0.000135266916253473.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FARTGIRL to USD was $ +0.0016243277.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FARTGIRL to USD was $ -0.0001410028.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FARTGIRL to USD was $ -0.000731002793224894.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000135266916253473
|-7.08%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0016243277
|+91.63%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001410028
|-7.95%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000731002793224894
|-29.19%
Discover the latest price analysis of FARTGIRL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.48%
-7.08%
-0.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FARTGIRL is the dynamic sidekick to FARTBOY, a meme token that has captured the attention of the crypto community with its unique blend of humor, trust, and a vibrant community spirit. FARTGIRL is not your typical superhero; she's a vigilante with a quirky and memorable power - her ability to wield the FART as a weapon against any adversary. Her special skill allows her to confuse, disarm, or even launch villains into retreat with a well-timed gas attack. In the world of cryptocurrencies, where seriousness often reigns, FARTGIRL brings laughter and light-heartedness, rallying a community around the joy of memes and the power of collective spirit.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of FARTGIRL (FARTGIRL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FARTGIRL token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FARTGIRL to VND
₫46.6480742
|1 FARTGIRL to AUD
A$0.002747654
|1 FARTGIRL to GBP
￡0.00132951
|1 FARTGIRL to EUR
€0.0015422316
|1 FARTGIRL to USD
$0.00177268
|1 FARTGIRL to MYR
RM0.0075693436
|1 FARTGIRL to TRY
₺0.0720771688
|1 FARTGIRL to JPY
¥0.265902
|1 FARTGIRL to ARS
ARS$2.4316560632
|1 FARTGIRL to RUB
₽0.1428602812
|1 FARTGIRL to INR
₹0.154843598
|1 FARTGIRL to IDR
Rp29.0603232192
|1 FARTGIRL to KRW
₩2.4932035128
|1 FARTGIRL to PHP
₱0.1032408832
|1 FARTGIRL to EGP
￡E.0.0860990676
|1 FARTGIRL to BRL
R$0.0099092812
|1 FARTGIRL to CAD
C$0.0024462984
|1 FARTGIRL to BDT
৳0.2165860424
|1 FARTGIRL to NGN
₦2.7146644252
|1 FARTGIRL to UAH
₴0.0739030292
|1 FARTGIRL to VES
Bs0.21803964
|1 FARTGIRL to CLP
$1.72481764
|1 FARTGIRL to PKR
Rs0.5025902336
|1 FARTGIRL to KZT
₸0.9639302036
|1 FARTGIRL to THB
฿0.058143904
|1 FARTGIRL to TWD
NT$0.0531449464
|1 FARTGIRL to AED
د.إ0.0065057356
|1 FARTGIRL to CHF
Fr0.0014358708
|1 FARTGIRL to HKD
HK$0.0138978112
|1 FARTGIRL to MAD
.د.م0.0161668416
|1 FARTGIRL to MXN
$0.0334327448
|1 FARTGIRL to PLN
zł0.0066120964
|1 FARTGIRL to RON
лв0.0078706992
|1 FARTGIRL to SEK
kr0.0173368104
|1 FARTGIRL to BGN
лв0.0030312828
|1 FARTGIRL to HUF
Ft0.6202430052
|1 FARTGIRL to CZK
Kč0.03811262
|1 FARTGIRL to KWD
د.ك0.00054244008
|1 FARTGIRL to ILS
₪0.006027112