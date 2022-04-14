FartGPT (FARTGPT) Tokenomics
FartGPT (FARTGPT) Information
In a world hungry for computing power, one company dares to push the boundaries of energy and innovation. FartGPT is not just another tech company—it's a revolutionary force harnessing the untapped potential of beans and farts to generate the next era of AI-driven computing.
Through our breakthrough Bio-Gas Quantum Processing (BQP) technology, we convert natural emissions into high-efficiency, low-carbon AI power, making data processing faster, greener, and hilariously sustainable. Our state-of-the-art Fart-Powered Data Centers run on a proprietary gas-capture and turbine system, turning what was once wasted into an infinite source of energy for AI training and machine learning.
Backed by cutting-edge research and a commitment to renewable resources, FartGPT is turning digestion into digital transformation. Join us as we break wind—and break ground—on the future of computing.
FartGPT: Breaking wind, breaking barriers.
FartGPT (FARTGPT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of FartGPT (FARTGPT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FARTGPT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FARTGPT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.