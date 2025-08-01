FartGuy Price (FARTGUY)
FartGuy (FARTGUY) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 23.07K USD. FARTGUY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FARTGUY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FARTGUY price information.
During today, the price change of FartGuy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FartGuy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FartGuy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FartGuy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-19.73%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-26.09%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-11.55%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FartGuy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.13%
-19.73%
-20.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fart Guy here to save the Trenches. Fartcoin is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain, known for its humorous theme, unique "gas fee" system triggering fart sounds, and vibrant community. It combines internet culture with innovation, rewarding users for fart-related memes and jokes. Despite its playful nature, Fartcoin has gained significant traction in the memecoin market.
Understanding the tokenomics of FartGuy (FARTGUY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FARTGUY token's extensive tokenomics now!
