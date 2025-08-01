What is FARTHUB (FARTHUB)

Fart Hub ($FART) — Where Gas Meets Greatness Welcome to Fart Hub, the ultimate decentralized destination for degens who aren't afraid to let it rip. Here, flatulence isn’t just funny — it’s financial. $FART turns every toot into a triumph, powering a movement fueled by laughter, community, and the raw power of gas. 🔥 Why $FART? Sacred whoopee cushion culture Every puff is a performance Built on pure meme energy No utility, just vibes (and maybe some beans) Join the Fart Hub revolution — because in this economy, even your gas has value.

