FARTMOMMY ($FARTMOMMY) is a community-driven meme token launched on the Solana blockchain. It is part of the Fart Dynasty, which includes other notable meme tokens like FARTBOY and FARTGIRL. The project leverages viral meme culture and decentralized community engagement to build a fun, interactive ecosystem. While primarily a meme token, it fosters an enthusiastic holder base and aims to expand through community-driven initiatives and social engagement campaigns within the crypto space.

FARTMOMMY ($FARTMOMMY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 46.08K
Total Supply: $ 999.73M
Circulating Supply: $ 999.73M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 46.08K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

FARTMOMMY ($FARTMOMMY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of FARTMOMMY ($FARTMOMMY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply: The maximum number of $FARTMOMMY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $FARTMOMMY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

