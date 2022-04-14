FartStrategy (FSTR) Tokenomics

FartStrategy (FSTR) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into FartStrategy (FSTR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

FartStrategy (FSTR) Information

FartStrategy is a lighthearted meme token created in the spirit of Fartcoin. Fartcoin, much like Dogecoin, is a meme cryptocurrency with no central team dedicated to increasing its value. Neither Fartcoin nor Dogecoin is designed or intended to be a security, nor do they carry any expectation of profit. Similarly, FartStrategy—functioning as a decentralized and leveraged holding vault for Fartcoin—is also not designed to generate a profit and should be viewed solely as a source of amusement and entertainment. Additionally, FartStrategy does not create any surplus value above the amount of Fartcoin held in its vault, which is itself based purely on the humorous meme value of Fartcoin.

FartStrategy has one stated goal: Accumulate Fartcoin in the Vault. There are three mechanisms to achieve this goal: Permissionless lending pools, convertible bonds, and at-the-money offerings. The FartStrategy documentation explains how each function of the protocol work to accelerate the Fartcoin flywheel. Think MicroStrategy for Fartcoin.

Official Website:
https://fartstrategy.com
Whitepaper:
https://docs.fartstrategy.com

FartStrategy (FSTR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for FartStrategy (FSTR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 952.27K
$ 952.27K$ 952.27K
All-Time High:
$ 0.01371883
$ 0.01371883$ 0.01371883
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00095227
$ 0.00095227$ 0.00095227

FartStrategy (FSTR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of FartStrategy (FSTR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of FSTR tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many FSTR tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand FSTR's tokenomics, explore FSTR token's live price!

FSTR Price Prediction

Want to know where FSTR might be heading? Our FSTR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.