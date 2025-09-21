FARTWORM (FARTWORM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00004413 24H High $ 0.000188 All Time High $ 0.000188 Lowest Price $ 0.00004413 Price Change (1H) +9.49% Price Change (1D) -46.10% Price Change (7D) --

FARTWORM (FARTWORM) real-time price is $0.00007071. Over the past 24 hours, FARTWORM traded between a low of $ 0.00004413 and a high of $ 0.000188, showing active market volatility. FARTWORM's all-time high price is $ 0.000188, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00004413.

In terms of short-term performance, FARTWORM has changed by +9.49% over the past hour, -46.10% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

FARTWORM (FARTWORM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 58.29K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 58.29K Circulation Supply 994.66M Total Supply 994,657,012.73251

The current Market Cap of FARTWORM is $ 58.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FARTWORM is 994.66M, with a total supply of 994657012.73251. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 58.29K.