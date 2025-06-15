FashAI Price (FASH)
The live price of FashAI (FASH) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FASH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FashAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.13K USD
- FashAI price change within the day is -3.68%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of FashAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FashAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FashAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FashAI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.68%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FashAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.38%
-3.68%
-6.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FashAI is an AI-powered fashion platform that merges personalized style recommendations, virtual try-on technology, and social interaction within a Web3 framework. Built entirely on the Solana blockchain, FashAI is designed to deliver a seamless Web2-like user experience while ensuring that all ownership, interactions, and transactions are recorded transparently on-chain. This means users can engage with the platform in a familiar environment—uploading outfits, discovering new trends, following others, and participating in fashion communities—without needing to understand the complexities of blockchain technology. What makes FashAI truly innovative is its ability to onboard mainstream Web2 users into Web3 through invisible blockchain operations. For instance, when a user shares a look or receives engagement from others, these actions are automatically minted into ONFTs (On-chain Non-Fungible Tokens) and stored immutably on the Solana blockchain. This allows for true digital ownership and unlocks future earning and reputation-based opportunities. The platform’s native token, $FASH, powers its internal economy and rewards system. It is used to access premium AI styling tools, participate in community governance, unlock exclusive content, and support creator-driven fashion ecosystems. FashAI is also part of the Believe ecosystem, providing it with added infrastructure, scalability, and security. By bridging AI fashion technology with decentralized infrastructure, FashAI aims to redefine how people interact with digital fashion. Ultimately, FashAI’s mission is to unite the best of Web2 usability and Web3 transparency, empowering users to both enjoy and own their fashion experiences in a decentralized digital world.
Understanding the tokenomics of FashAI (FASH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FASH token's extensive tokenomics now!
