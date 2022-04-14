FashAI (FASH) Tokenomics
FashAI (FASH) Information
FashAI is an AI-powered fashion platform that merges personalized style recommendations, virtual try-on technology, and social interaction within a Web3 framework. Built entirely on the Solana blockchain, FashAI is designed to deliver a seamless Web2-like user experience while ensuring that all ownership, interactions, and transactions are recorded transparently on-chain. This means users can engage with the platform in a familiar environment—uploading outfits, discovering new trends, following others, and participating in fashion communities—without needing to understand the complexities of blockchain technology.
What makes FashAI truly innovative is its ability to onboard mainstream Web2 users into Web3 through invisible blockchain operations. For instance, when a user shares a look or receives engagement from others, these actions are automatically minted into ONFTs (On-chain Non-Fungible Tokens) and stored immutably on the Solana blockchain. This allows for true digital ownership and unlocks future earning and reputation-based opportunities.
The platform’s native token, $FASH, powers its internal economy and rewards system. It is used to access premium AI styling tools, participate in community governance, unlock exclusive content, and support creator-driven fashion ecosystems. FashAI is also part of the Believe ecosystem, providing it with added infrastructure, scalability, and security. By bridging AI fashion technology with decentralized infrastructure, FashAI aims to redefine how people interact with digital fashion.
Ultimately, FashAI’s mission is to unite the best of Web2 usability and Web3 transparency, empowering users to both enjoy and own their fashion experiences in a decentralized digital world.
FashAI (FASH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for FashAI (FASH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
FashAI (FASH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of FashAI (FASH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FASH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FASH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand FASH's tokenomics, explore FASH token's live price!
FASH Price Prediction
Want to know where FASH might be heading? Our FASH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.