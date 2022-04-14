Fatality Coin (FATALITY) Tokenomics
Remember those pulse-pounding, button-smashing battles that had us on the edge? FATALITY COIN brings that same adrenaline rush to the blockchain. $FATALITY Meme Coin is more than just digital cash; it’s a high-five to our childhood heroes and a way to keep the spirit of those epic arcade battles alive. It's like stepping back into the arena, where victory was sweet, and every move was a potential game-changer.
$FATALITY is the coin Mortal Kombat fans didn’t know they needed, but now can’t live without. Get ready to “Finish Him!” in style!
Understanding the tokenomics of Fatality Coin (FATALITY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FATALITY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FATALITY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
