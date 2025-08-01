More About FA

Fate Adventure Logo

Fate Adventure Price (FA)

Fate Adventure (FA) Live Price Chart

$0.08229
-11.00%1D
USD

Price of Fate Adventure (FA) Today

Fate Adventure (FA) is currently trading at 0.082309 USD with a market cap of $ 412.72K USD. FA to USD price is updated in real-time.

Fate Adventure Key Market Performance:

24-hour trading volume
-13.21%
Fate Adventure 24-hour price change
5.02M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the FA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FA price information.

Fate Adventure (FA) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Fate Adventure to USD was $ -0.01253678940932214.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fate Adventure to USD was $ -0.0199564919.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fate Adventure to USD was $ -0.0389962098.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fate Adventure to USD was $ -0.15535461429881067.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.01253678940932214-13.21%
30 Days$ -0.0199564919-24.24%
60 Days$ -0.0389962098-47.37%
90 Days$ -0.15535461429881067-65.36%

Fate Adventure (FA) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Fate Adventure: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.080789
$ 0.098606
$ 2.04
-0.21%

-13.21%

-11.55%

Fate Adventure (FA) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 412.72K
--
5.02M
What is Fate Adventure (FA)

Fate Adventure is a comprehensive intellectual property that forms the foundation for multiple product verticals, all unified under the FA token ecosystem. Our flagship, Fate Adventure RPG, is a fully on-chain, anime-style trainers-monsters game and the first dApp to implement an innovative revenue-sharing model. A portion of future dApp revenue will automatically be used to purchase FA tokens, generating sustained buying pressure that directly benefits token holders.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Fate Adventure (FA) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Fate Adventure (FA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Fate Adventure (FA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fate Adventure (FA)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

FA to Local Currencies

1 FA to VND
2,165.961335
1 FA to AUD
A$0.12757895
1 FA to GBP
0.06255484
1 FA to EUR
0.07160883
1 FA to USD
$0.082309
1 FA to MYR
RM0.35145943
1 FA to TRY
3.34668394
1 FA to JPY
¥12.34635
1 FA to ARS
ARS$112.90654766
1 FA to RUB
6.60035871
1 FA to INR
7.20450677
1 FA to IDR
Rp1,349.32765296
1 FA to KRW
115.60216741
1 FA to PHP
4.79614543
1 FA to EGP
￡E.4.00268667
1 FA to BRL
R$0.46010731
1 FA to CAD
C$0.11358642
1 FA to BDT
10.05651362
1 FA to NGN
126.04717951
1 FA to UAH
3.43146221
1 FA to VES
Bs10.124007
1 FA to CLP
$80.086657
1 FA to PKR
Rs23.33624768
1 FA to KZT
44.75716493
1 FA to THB
฿2.70385065
1 FA to TWD
NT$2.46268528
1 FA to AED
د.إ0.30207403
1 FA to CHF
Fr0.06667029
1 FA to HKD
HK$0.64530256
1 FA to MAD
.د.م0.75065808
1 FA to MXN
$1.56057864
1 FA to PLN
0.30865875
1 FA to RON
лв0.36627505
1 FA to SEK
kr0.80827438
1 FA to BGN
лв0.14074839
1 FA to HUF
Ft28.87975883
1 FA to CZK
1.77375895
1 FA to KWD
د.ك0.025186554
1 FA to ILS
0.28067369