FXD is an XDC Network-based stablecoin, representing a stable-price cryptocurrency issued and developed by Fathom DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization. The value of FXD is softly pegged to the U.S. dollar and is supported by an over-collateralized XDC Token, which is securely held in smart-contract vaults during the creation of new FXD tokens.
One of the primary objectives of FXD is to address the existing gap in trade finance by offering direct access to alternative investors for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). Through platforms like portal.tradefinex.org and fathom.fi, Leveraging the fast, scalable, and secure infrastructure of the XDC Network, FXD provides Stable options to MSMEs with a more accessible and cost-effective means to access the necessary capital for business growth. This initiative contributes to economic expansion and job creation, empowering MSMEs to thrive in the global marketplace.
Fathom Dollar (FXD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Fathom Dollar (FXD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FXD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FXD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
