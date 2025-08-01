What is FAYA (FAYA)

Faya is a cryptocurrency that aims to prioritize donation for the health and smile of the world's children.This means making the dream and wish of a sick child into a tangible and transparent reality in helping all sick, orphaned and poor children in the world so that every child has a share in smiling and good health. Faya Smart Contract is Audited by the leading Auditing Company QuillAudits, and Faya contract get a very high rate (99.9%). https://www.quillaudits.com/leaderboard/faya-world Faya Token are locked by "Team Finance" a product by TrustSwap. 10% of the supply is in PancakeSwap exchange and it is locked for 5 years. 90% of the supply is also locked for 5 years as Vesting to all Faya department wallets, and it unlock about 1.5% monthly.

FAYA (FAYA) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

FAYA (FAYA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FAYA (FAYA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FAYA token's extensive tokenomics now!