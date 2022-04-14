Feathers ($FEATHERS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Feathers ($FEATHERS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Feathers ($FEATHERS) Information $FEATHERS is a community driven fan memecoin inspired by the iconic silent villain Feathers McGraw from the British classic Wallace & Gromit. The project aims to create a space where fans can come together to share their love for the character through memes, GIFs, and fan art. The community celebrates Feathers across social platforms like X, spreading his unique lore and charm while fostering creativity and engagement among supporters. Official Website: https://feathersonabstract.xyz/ Buy $FEATHERS Now!

Feathers ($FEATHERS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Feathers ($FEATHERS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 233.14K $ 233.14K $ 233.14K All-Time High: $ 0.00027646 $ 0.00027646 $ 0.00027646 All-Time Low: $ 0.00017535 $ 0.00017535 $ 0.00017535 Current Price: $ 0.00023324 $ 0.00023324 $ 0.00023324 Learn more about Feathers ($FEATHERS) price

Feathers ($FEATHERS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Feathers ($FEATHERS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $FEATHERS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $FEATHERS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $FEATHERS's tokenomics, explore $FEATHERS token's live price!

$FEATHERS Price Prediction Want to know where $FEATHERS might be heading? Our $FEATHERS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See $FEATHERS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!