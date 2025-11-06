Feed The People (FTP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00139685 24H High $ 0.00208224 All Time High $ 0.01172217 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.83% Price Change (1D) +30.02% Price Change (7D) -5.86%

Feed The People (FTP) real-time price is $0.0018253. Over the past 24 hours, FTP traded between a low of $ 0.00139685 and a high of $ 0.00208224, showing active market volatility. FTP's all-time high price is $ 0.01172217, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, FTP has changed by +0.83% over the past hour, +30.02% over 24 hours, and -5.86% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Feed The People (FTP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.82M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.82M Circulation Supply 999.94M Total Supply 999,941,620.093577

The current Market Cap of Feed The People is $ 1.82M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FTP is 999.94M, with a total supply of 999941620.093577. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.82M.