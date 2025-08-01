Feenix Price (FEENIX)
Feenix (FEENIX) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 136.86K USD. FEENIX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FEENIX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FEENIX price information.
During today, the price change of Feenix to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Feenix to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Feenix to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Feenix to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-8.80%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-53.61%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-76.88%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Feenix: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.18%
-8.80%
-6.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fee-Nix means Zero Fees! Rising from the ashes of a crypto ecosystem littered with chaos and deceit, Feenix emerges as a new hero. Forged through fire, Feenix is a meme token determined to guide the crypto realm into a new rebirth. Feenix has a great utility in the form of a Telegram bot called FeenixBot. FeenixBot is the ultimate bridge enabling users to swap 100s of tokens across 25+ blockchains with ZERO gas fees and without connecting their wallet. In a market where over 40,000 tokens are launched daily—many of which are scams—Feenix stands out. We’re here to build trust, transparency, and security in the crypto space. With Feenix, you don’t need to worry about rug pulls, hidden risks, or fraudulent activities. Our aim is to make Solana and other blockchains safer and more accessible for users by introducing robust cross-chain swaps and expanding into a full ecosystem with APIs, rewards, privacy tech, and beyond. Feenix Telegram Bot enables you to swap tokens across 25+ blockchains without the need to connect your wallet, sign up for centralized exchanges, or pay any gas fees. With Feenix, transferring assets from Solana to Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, or any other supported blockchain is as easy as pie - all without hidden fees or complex processes. We’re aiming to capture a significant share of the $1.3 billion+ weekly cross-chain swap market. And with our cutting-edge technology and strong foundation, this vision is well within reach. Join us as we grow into a leading force in the world of Cross-Chain Swaps and beyond.
Understanding the tokenomics of Feenix (FEENIX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FEENIX token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
