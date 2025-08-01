What is Fefe (FEFE)

Fefe is a memecoin inspired by Matt Furie's book "Mindviscosity," published in 2020. Follow FEFE, the alter ego of PEPE in the book “Mindviscosity” by Matt Furie. Fefe is a main character in the book, who is a laid back and carefree frog living in a whimsical world. Fefe's relaxed and adventurous spirit captures the heart of this imaginative universe. Launched stealth with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced - TAX: 0/0 This narrative has its roots in a fascinating story. Join us and become part of the $FEFE community today!

Fefe (FEFE) Resource Official Website

Fefe (FEFE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Fefe (FEFE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FEFE token's extensive tokenomics now!