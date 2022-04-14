Discover key insights into Fefe (FEFE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Fefe (FEFE) Information

Fefe is a memecoin inspired by Matt Furie's book "Mindviscosity," published in 2020.

Follow FEFE, the alter ego of PEPE in the book “Mindviscosity” by Matt Furie.

Fefe is a main character in the book, who is a laid back and carefree frog living in a whimsical world. Fefe's relaxed and adventurous spirit captures the heart of this imaginative universe.

Launched stealth with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced - TAX: 0/0 This narrative has its roots in a fascinating story.

Join us and become part of the $FEFE community today!