Fei USD Price (FEI)
Fei USD (FEI) is currently trading at 1.003 USD with a market cap of $ 3.57M USD. FEI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FEI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FEI price information.
During today, the price change of Fei USD to USD was $ +0.03198507.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fei USD to USD was $ +0.0084351297.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fei USD to USD was $ +0.0166668510.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fei USD to USD was $ +0.0129389976173067.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.03198507
|+3.29%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0084351297
|+0.84%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0166668510
|+1.66%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0129389976173067
|+1.31%
Discover the latest price analysis of Fei USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.38%
+3.29%
+0.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FEI uses a new kind of stablecoin mechanism called protocol controlled value (PCV). It is more capital-efficient, has a fair distribution, and is fully decentralized. The protocol uses the value it controls to maintain liquid secondary markets. Fei Labs is the team that created FEI, a highly scalable, decentralized, and reserve-backed stablecoin that can meet DeFi’s needs without relying on centralized assets for collateral, that unlocks next-generation integration potential. Our mission is to be the stable coin of DeFi backed by some of the top minds in the space, including a16z, Nascent, Variant, Coinbase, Fei v2 launches in late 2021, bringing 1:1 redeemability, TRIBE buybacks/backstop, and algorithmic PCV management: https://medium.com/fei-protocol/introducing-fei-v2-6f56afe7a1b5
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Fei USD (FEI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FEI token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FEI to VND
₫26,393.945
|1 FEI to AUD
A$1.55465
|1 FEI to GBP
￡0.75225
|1 FEI to EUR
€0.87261
|1 FEI to USD
$1.003
|1 FEI to MYR
RM4.28281
|1 FEI to TRY
₺40.78198
|1 FEI to JPY
¥150.45
|1 FEI to ARS
ARS$1,375.85522
|1 FEI to RUB
₽80.83177
|1 FEI to INR
₹87.61205
|1 FEI to IDR
Rp16,442.62032
|1 FEI to KRW
₩1,410.67938
|1 FEI to PHP
₱58.41472
|1 FEI to EGP
￡E.48.71571
|1 FEI to BRL
R$5.60677
|1 FEI to CAD
C$1.38414
|1 FEI to BDT
৳122.54654
|1 FEI to NGN
₦1,535.98417
|1 FEI to UAH
₴41.81507
|1 FEI to VES
Bs123.369
|1 FEI to CLP
$975.919
|1 FEI to PKR
Rs284.37056
|1 FEI to KZT
₸545.40131
|1 FEI to THB
฿32.8984
|1 FEI to TWD
NT$30.06994
|1 FEI to AED
د.إ3.68101
|1 FEI to CHF
Fr0.81243
|1 FEI to HKD
HK$7.86352
|1 FEI to MAD
.د.م9.14736
|1 FEI to MXN
$18.91658
|1 FEI to PLN
zł3.74119
|1 FEI to RON
лв4.45332
|1 FEI to SEK
kr9.80934
|1 FEI to BGN
лв1.71513
|1 FEI to HUF
Ft350.93967
|1 FEI to CZK
Kč21.5645
|1 FEI to KWD
د.ك0.306918
|1 FEI to ILS
₪3.4102