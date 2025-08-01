What is Fei USD (FEI)

FEI uses a new kind of stablecoin mechanism called protocol controlled value (PCV). It is more capital-efficient, has a fair distribution, and is fully decentralized. The protocol uses the value it controls to maintain liquid secondary markets. Fei Labs is the team that created FEI, a highly scalable, decentralized, and reserve-backed stablecoin that can meet DeFi’s needs without relying on centralized assets for collateral, that unlocks next-generation integration potential. Our mission is to be the stable coin of DeFi backed by some of the top minds in the space, including a16z, Nascent, Variant, Coinbase, Fei v2 launches in late 2021, bringing 1:1 redeemability, TRIBE buybacks/backstop, and algorithmic PCV management: https://medium.com/fei-protocol/introducing-fei-v2-6f56afe7a1b5

Fei USD (FEI) Resource Official Website

Fei USD (FEI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Fei USD (FEI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FEI token's extensive tokenomics now!