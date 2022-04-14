Feisty Doge NFT (NFD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Feisty Doge NFT (NFD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Feisty Doge NFT (NFD) Information Feisty Doge NFT is a fractionalized piece from the original Doge NFT auction on Zora using Fractionalized.art Official Website: https://fractional.art/vaults/0xDFDb7f72c1F195C5951a234e8DB9806EB0635346 Buy NFD Now!

Feisty Doge NFT (NFD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Feisty Doge NFT (NFD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.06M Total Supply: $ 100.01B Circulating Supply: $ 56.04B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 14.39M All-Time High: $ 0.00103774 All-Time Low: $ 0.0 Current Price: $ 0.00014387

Feisty Doge NFT (NFD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Feisty Doge NFT (NFD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NFD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NFD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

