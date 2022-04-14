Felis (FELIS) Tokenomics
Felis (FELIS) Information
Felis is a 100% community-driven meme token. Born from the internet’s love for cats and crypto, Felis is here to claw its way up the charts — powered entirely by its community.
Our mission? To grow together through strategic CEX and DEX listings, strong partnerships, and the unstoppable support of our holders. There’s no centralized team calling the shots — Felis thrives on collective decision-making, grassroots momentum, and pure meme energy.
Felis (FELIS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Felis (FELIS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Felis (FELIS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Felis (FELIS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FELIS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FELIS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.