Felix feUSD Price (FEUSD)
Felix feUSD (FEUSD) is currently trading at 0.995978 USD with a market cap of $ 75.53M USD. FEUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Felix feUSD to USD was $ +0.00145333.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Felix feUSD to USD was $ -0.0107580563.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Felix feUSD to USD was $ -0.0072514170.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Felix feUSD to USD was $ +0.0073669019888429.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00145333
|+0.15%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0107580563
|-1.08%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0072514170
|-0.72%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0073669019888429
|+0.75%
Discover the latest price analysis of Felix feUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.08%
+0.15%
+0.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 FEUSD to VND
₫26,209.16107
|1 FEUSD to AUD
A$1.5437659
|1 FEUSD to GBP
￡0.7469835
|1 FEUSD to EUR
€0.86650086
|1 FEUSD to USD
$0.995978
|1 FEUSD to MYR
RM4.25282606
|1 FEUSD to TRY
₺40.49646548
|1 FEUSD to JPY
¥149.3967
|1 FEUSD to ARS
ARS$1,366.22286172
|1 FEUSD to RUB
₽80.76385602
|1 FEUSD to INR
₹86.95883918
|1 FEUSD to IDR
Rp16,327.50558432
|1 FEUSD to KRW
₩1,394.92694768
|1 FEUSD to PHP
₱58.04559784
|1 FEUSD to EGP
￡E.48.36469168
|1 FEUSD to BRL
R$5.5774768
|1 FEUSD to CAD
C$1.37444964
|1 FEUSD to BDT
৳121.68859204
|1 FEUSD to NGN
₦1,525.23074942
|1 FEUSD to UAH
₴41.52232282
|1 FEUSD to VES
Bs122.505294
|1 FEUSD to CLP
$969.086594
|1 FEUSD to PKR
Rs282.37968256
|1 FEUSD to KZT
₸541.58295706
|1 FEUSD to THB
฿32.6680784
|1 FEUSD to TWD
NT$29.83950088
|1 FEUSD to AED
د.إ3.65523926
|1 FEUSD to CHF
Fr0.80674218
|1 FEUSD to HKD
HK$7.80846752
|1 FEUSD to MAD
.د.م9.08331936
|1 FEUSD to MXN
$18.80406464
|1 FEUSD to PLN
zł3.72495772
|1 FEUSD to RON
лв4.42214232
|1 FEUSD to SEK
kr9.75062462
|1 FEUSD to BGN
лв1.70312238
|1 FEUSD to HUF
Ft348.73173692
|1 FEUSD to CZK
Kč21.43344656
|1 FEUSD to KWD
د.ك0.304769268
|1 FEUSD to ILS
₪3.37636542