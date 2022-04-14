Felix the lazer cat ($PEOW) Tokenomics

Felix the lazer cat ($PEOW) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Felix the lazer cat ($PEOW), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Felix the lazer cat ($PEOW) Information

PEOW is a community token centered around the iconic character Felix, a cat known for understanding laser technology. Its goal is to foster a community-driven meme while also contributing to charitable causes. PEOW aims to become a prominent ambassador for cryptocurrencies in the philanthropic sector by leveraging the power of memes.

Official Website:
https://www.peow.meme/

Felix the lazer cat ($PEOW) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Felix the lazer cat ($PEOW), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 52.95K
$ 52.95K$ 52.95K
All-Time High:
$ 0.0055291
$ 0.0055291$ 0.0055291
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Felix the lazer cat ($PEOW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Felix the lazer cat ($PEOW) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $PEOW tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $PEOW tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $PEOW's tokenomics, explore $PEOW token's live price!

$PEOW Price Prediction

Want to know where $PEOW might be heading? Our $PEOW price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.