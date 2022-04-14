Fely (FELY) Information

Fely is inspired by the incredible journey of Félicette, the first cat to travel to space. On October 18, 1963, this brave feline astronaut embarked on a historic mission, paving the way for future space exploration. We honor Felicette's legacy by embarking on our own ambitious journey in the world of cryptocurrency. Fely is not just another memecoin; it's a movement. Our mission is to bring the fun and excitement of memecoins to new heights while creating a strong, supportive community. We believe in transparency, fairness, and the power of collective growth. With zero presale and zero team tokens, Fely is built for the community, by the community.