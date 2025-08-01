What is Fenix (FNX)

Fenix is a next-generation MetaDEX powered by Blast Native Yield. It combines a powerful liquidity incentive engine, vote escrow governance model, and fast user experience. The MetaDEX provides four important functions: 1) It creates deep liquidity for traders to provide the best prices on swaps. 2) Provides a system where protocols can build and maintain liquidity to incentivise trading of their tokens. 3) It optimally aligns incentives between liquidity providers, traders, protocols and native token holders to drive a sustainable ecosystem. 4) Maximises capital efficiency through a complete voting marketplace for liquidity that provides vote delegation, optimisation and reward compounding as a single protocol without additional fees.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Fenix (FNX) Resource Official Website

Fenix (FNX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Fenix (FNX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FNX token's extensive tokenomics now!